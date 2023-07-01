Know The Government Jobs Up For Grabs As Recruitment Drive Begins For 2023

In a move to provide greater employment opportunities, the government has introduced a groundbreaking initiative targeting individuals who have completed their 10th or 12th-grade education. This exceptional opportunity comes as a ray of hope for job seekers looking to secure a stable and promising government position. The eligibility criteria have been extended up to the age of 40, widening the scope for candidates to embark on a rewarding career path.

SSC MTS Recruitment 2023- The Staff Selection Commission has released its notification for MTS recruitment for Multi-Tasking Staff and Havaldar posts. There are 1558 vacancies for which they are encouraging 10th-pass applicants to apply. The last date for application is on July 21.

Candidates must be 18 years to 27 years. Applicants are requested to check the official website www.ssc.nic.in.The selection process will be on a computer-based examination, the Physical Efficiency test (PET)/ Physical Standard test (PST). The tentative date of the examination is from September 1 to 29.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment invites candidates for the post of constable for 21,391. Applicants must be 10+2 passed out from a recognized board. The last date for application is July 20. The selection process will be a written examination, Physical Efficiency Test(PET)/ Physical Standard test (PST), document verification, and then the final merit list will be announced. Applicants can visit the official website www.csbc.bih.nic.in. Applicants should be 18 years to 25 years (check the website for reserved relaxation). The exam date will be announced soon.

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti is recruiting. Rajasthan Municipal Corporation Board has issued a notification for recruitment for 13184 posts. Applicants must be 8th passed out. Candidates should be 18 years to 40 years old. Salary will approximately range around INR 14,000 to INR 28,700. Visit the official website to get the application details lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in.

Tibetan Border Police Force (TBPF) released a recruitment drive notification for 458 Constable drivers. Interested candidates can apply online on the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Applicants must be 10th passed out. The last date for application is July 26. Applicants must be from 21 years to 27 years. The selection process will be based on a written examination, driving test, medical examination, PET/PST test, and document verification. The exam date will be announced by the officials soon.