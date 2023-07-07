Know The Indian PSUs That Recruit Candidates Without Competitive Entrance Exams

In India, there’s a standard practice followed by the majority of government job candidates — to pass competitive entrance examinations. There are exceptions. Individuals pursuing professional courses may have opportunities for direct recruitment based on specific criteria. Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) offer government job prospects without the need for written exams. It’s important to note that these positions still have distinct selection and joining criteria in place. Certain positions within renowned Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) like Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) provide direct recruitment opportunities to professionals possessing the requisite qualifications. Unlike the general norm of competitive exams for government jobs in PSUs, these specific positions may not require candidates to go through competitive exams.

PSUs recruit engineering graduates as Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET) based on their Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores, without any additional entrance exams. PSUs like Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) and Coal India Limited (CIL) have different selection process for hiring management trainees, which involves group discussions and personal interviews.

Some PSUs recruit without a GATE score; but the candidates will need to undertake a recruitment test, interview, and a minimum of 60% in BSc, BTech or BE degree. PSUs which follow such procedure include AAI (Airport Authority of India), BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, BSF (Border Security Force), C-DAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing), Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Controller General of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (CGPDTM), CPRT (Central Power Research Institute), CRPF Inspector Recruitment, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited(DFCCIL), Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission, ECIL (Electronics Corporation of India Limited), Engineers India Limited, Engineering Services Examination (ESE), and Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation Limited.

The availability of positions and the recruitment process may differ across different PSUs when it comes to degree-based recruitment without entrance exams. To obtain precise information regarding recruitment procedures, candidates should refer to the latest official notifications provided by the respective PSUs.