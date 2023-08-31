Kolkata College Prohibits 'Torn Jeans, Indecent Dress', Asks Students to Sign Affidavit

A college in Kolkata has asked students to sign a bizarre undertaking which has now gone viral. The authorities of the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College has prohibit students from wearing ‘torn jeans’ and ‘indecent dresses’ in the college. Infact for a confirmed admission in the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College, students have to compulsorily sign an affidavit form and upload it duly.

Parents or local guardian of the admission seeker have to also sign this affidavit by Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College. The affidavit from Kolkata college read as, “Having been admitted to Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College I will never enter inside college premises wearing torn/artificially torn jeans or any kind of indecent dresses. I do hereby affirm that I shall wear normal civil dresses during my study period inside the entire college premises.”

Further, it is asked by the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College authorities that students have to wear ‘normal civil dresses’. The principal of Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College Purna Chandra Maity in conversation with News18 said, “In my college discipline is first. Students don’t come here to do fashion. Parents are very happy with this decision of college, they have said what they could not do, college has done for them." It was further reported that the principal stated that torn clothes do not fit the decorum of an educational institute, hence students must follow the rules of the college and know how to dress appropriately to a formal institute.

It is also reported that the Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose College authorities had issued a similar order last year to restrict students from wearing any indecent and torn clothing. Despite the direction, Kolkata college students were seen wearing such clothes. Last year, the college authorities did not allow students to enter the premises which led to protest by students of the college. Since student did not follow the orders, the college authorities, with an aim to make a strong impact has asked freshers to duly sign the affidavit.