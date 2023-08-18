Kota Hostels to Install Spring-loaded Fans Amid Increase in Student Suicide Cases

The Kota district administration has asked all hostels and paying guests (PG) in the city to install spring-loaded ceiling fans in all the rooms. The step has been taken in an attempt to curb the rising suicide cases in the coaching capital of the country. Questions have been raised time and again as to what steps are being put in place to prevent aspirants for JEE, NEET, and other competitive exams from taking such an extreme step.

How do spring-loaded fans work? Fans that have springs installed in them fall off automatically when a load of more than 20 kg is hung to it. According to the president of the Hostel Association, Kota, Naveen Mittal said a Bengaluru-based company had approached the association back in 2015 to install the spring-loaded fans. This was later shown to the district administration and a similar instruction was given in 2017. He further added that the hostel and PG accommodation is an unorganised sector and it would be difficult to keep track of whether all hostels have installed the spring-loaded fans.

The Kota district administration had earlier announced that psychological tests will be conducted for coaching students every fortnight. This will help find out suicidal tendencies among students and in turn, counselling can be provided to the students. A district-level meeting with representatives of coaching institutes, hostels, and other stakeholders was held on August 12 to review the implementation of guidelines for coaching institutes and hostels.

For the past eight years, several measures have been made to decrease the suicide rate including counselling at coaching institutes, setting up of students’ helpline desks, and weekly offs. Students have also been allowed to take part in recreational activities and were given a fee refund policy if they don’t want to continue with the coaching services.

