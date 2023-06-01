Kritika Goyal, Daughter Of A Judge And Sister Of An IPS Officer, Gets AIR 14 In UPSC 2022

UPSC happens to be one of the toughest exams in the country and cracking it is no ordinary feat. While several candidates give up after a few attempts and change their path, there are others, who make it to the end. One such example is Kritika Goyal, who made it to the UPSC Result 2022’s topper list. She scored 14th rank in the examination.

A government job is believed to be one of the best options for a safe and secure future. This is the reason why even after being unsuccessful multiple times, people keep on preparing for the exam. Kritika Goyal had attempted the UPSC exam not once, not twice, but three times, however, she did not get the desired result. Even after three failed attempts, she did not lose heart and went for the fourth attempt with a positive attitude.

An inspiring family

Originally from Punjab, Kritika Goyal’s father RP Goyal is the District Additional Sessions Judge in Sonipat. He made a name for himself with the historic decisions in the Maruti scandal case. In addition to this, her brother Gautam Goyal is also an IPS officer.

Success in the fourth attempt

Kritika Goyal has taken the UPSC exam four times. She received 314th rank during one of her attempts and joined as SDM in Delhi. Although, she kept preparing for her next attempt along with her job. You might also be excited to know that Kritika Goyal has been a Gold Medalist at Gujarat Law University. She took law as her optional subject at UPSC.

top videos

Michael Jordan is an inspiration

Kritika Goyal lives by the principles of basketball player Michael Jordan. His quote, “Be true to the game, the game will be true to you. If you try shortcuts, the game will make shortcuts for you", is something she believes is applicable at every stage of the UPSC journey.