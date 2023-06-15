CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » K'taka Govt Decides to Remove Chapters on RSS Founder and Savarkar in School Textbooks
1-MIN READ

K'taka Govt Decides to Remove Chapters on RSS Founder and Savarkar in School Textbooks

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 18:04 IST

Bengaluru, India

It has also consented to add chapters on Savitribai Phule, Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on BR Ambedkar (Representative Image)

It has also consented to add chapters on Savitribai Phule, Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on BR Ambedkar (Representative Image)

The Congress had in its poll manifesto promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP)

Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the revision of Kannada and Social Science textbooks of class six to ten in the state, for the current academic year by removing the chapters on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar among others.

It has also consented to add chapters on Savitribai Phule, Nehru’s letters to Indira Gandhi and poetry on BR Ambedkar, and do away with the changes that were brought in by the previous BJP government.

The Congress had in its poll manifesto promised to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power, and had also promised to scrap the National Education Policy (NEP).

”Regarding text book revision the cabinet discussed the proposal brought by the department, the lessons to be removed and added, and the decisions to be taken, and has given its approval,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said after the cabinet meeting.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Kumar Bangarappa said it was Congress’ promise in the manifesto to revise the textbooks and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has consistently given his guidance on this.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Damini Solanki
Damini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. Right now covering the education and employment beat, Damini loves to t...Read More
Tags:
  1. Education News
first published:June 15, 2023, 18:04 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 18:04 IST