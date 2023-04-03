KTET 2023 Registration Begins at ktet.kerala.gov.in, Know how to Apply

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the online registration process for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET). Candidates can apply for the KTET 2023 exam online at ktet.kerala.gov.in on or before April 17. Following the successful registration, the admit card for the Teacher Eligibility Test will be displayed on the main site on April 25 while the exam will be conducted on May 12 and May 15. The KTET 2023 exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 10 am and end at 12.30 pm while the second shift will commence from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

KTET 2023: Check How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official page of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the Kerala KTET March 2023 link when available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details correctly and click on register.

Step 4: Then fill up the application form as asked and make the required payment of the application fee.

Step 5: Click on the submit button and your application form will be submitted.

Step 6: Save and download the page. Also, keep a hard copy of the Kerala KTET March 2023 form for further need.

KTET 2023: Application Fee

While applying for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, general category candidates will pay an application fee of Rs 500. Aspirants belonging to the SC/ ST/differently abled and other reserved categories need to pay a registration fee of Rs 250.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is conducted by the state government every year. It is hosted by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan for the selection of eligible teachers in Kerala. The entrance exam comprises of four papers which is category 1, 2, 3 and 4. category 1 test is for lower primary classes, category 2 is for upper primary classes, category 3 for high school classes and category 4 is for language classes.

Those applying for category 1 must hold a diploma certificate in elementary education, while those registering for category 2 and 3 should have pursued the Bachelor of Education (BEd) programme with at least 45 percent marks in aggregate. For more related updates, candidates must check the official website of KTET on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest Education News here