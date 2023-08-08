Kumudini Devi Becomes The First Woman To Clear LLB And All India Bar Exam In Her 60s

Kumudni Devi, a retired teacher and advocate residing in the Housing Development Colony of Hardoi City, remained steadfast in her commitment to work. Having retired from her position as headmistress at Kanya Junior High School Chand Behta in Hardoi district on March 31, 2016, Kumudani Devi contributed nearly 42 years of her educational service to the Basic Education Department.

Following her retirement, she pursued an LL.B. degree at the age of 66 and completed the course. She later went on to pass the All India Bar Association examination (AIBE) in 2022 on her first attempt at the age of 68. Her remarkable achievement has secured her a place in the world record books, marking her as the first woman globally to accomplish this feat.

Kumudni Devi shares her journey of post-retirement engagement, where she enrolled in law school to pursue an LLB degree. After completing her LLB, she accomplished the feat of passing the Bar Association examination. Furthermore, she has embarked on a path to enhance her legal knowledge by pursuing an LLM degree. Her ambitions, however, do not halt at the LLM level; she envisions pursuing a PhD in Law as well.

Abhishek Tiwari, Kumudini Devi’s son, said, “My mother has brought immense pride not only to our family but to all of us through this recognition. And not just that, she’s always kept our family’s name high through her work in education. She never gave up on her efforts, standing up for what she believed in, and staying dedicated. The award she got is proof of all her hard work and determination."

Statistically, women lawyers hold the majority in the public sector at 64 per cent and in corporate in-house teams at 59 per cent. In law firms, they make up 50 per cent of lawyers, but only 31 per cent of senior roles. Barristers’ chambers have the lowest representation of women lawyers at 32 per cent. In the judiciary, women comprise 43 per cent of all judges and have 26 per cent of senior positions.