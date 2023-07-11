Kurukshetra University Postpones UG, PG Exams Till July 13; Revised Schedule Shortly

The Kurukshetra University has postponed undergraduate, postgraduate examination. The examination was scheduled from July 13, 2023. The administration will now release new date sheets for the examination. The decision is taken owing to incessant rains in the Northern part of India with severe floods as well. The Vice Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Som Nath Sachdeva instructed exam centres to not conduct examination till July 13 as it may cause inconvenience to students and parents.

The Examination Controller Hukam Singh said “Life has become chaotic due to incessant rainfall in the state from last two to three days. Even flood like situation has also arisen in many villages and districts owing such circumstances, Vice Chancellor has taken the decision to postpone the examination. New dates for the examination will be announced shortly."

The University has deferred Monday’s evening schedule of the exam and the ones slated to be held on July 11 to July 13 for both the autumn and evening sessions for UG, PG and engineering courses. Further a new date sheet will be announced to conduct the entrance examinations at KU. A helpline number has also been provided by the Haryana government in light of the crisis brought on by the recent downpours. Flood helplines 1070, 1077, and 112 as well as the State landline number can be contacted in case of any issue.

Heavy rains have obstructed numerous roads, which could make it difficult for candidates to get to the testing location. It has been decided to postpone these tests in consideration of the students’ best interests. A similar case in Delhi as well where school were closed both on Monday and Tuesday. Schools in Nainital are closed from July 10 to 13 for classes 1 through 12 . The move comes after the MET department notified a red alert on July 11 and July 12 in the districts of Chamoli, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand.