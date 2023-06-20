KVBG Government Job Recruitment 2023: Application Process Begins on June 26, Details Here

The Commissioner and Directorate of School Education, Telangana, have announced the commencement of government teacher recruitment on June 26, 2023. The recruitment drive is specifically for the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KVBGs) and Urban Residential Schools (URS) in the state of Telangana.

Aspiring candidates, who meet the eligibility criteria, can submit their applications for 1241 vacancies through the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in.

Age Criteria:

Applicants must be a minimum of 18 years old and a maximum of 44 years old as of 01.07.23. However, there may be certain relaxations in the age limit for reserved quotas, with a relaxation of 5 years, ex-servicemen with a relaxation of 3 years, and physically challenged applicants with a relaxation of 10 years.

Eligibility:

A physically challenged person is not eligible to apply for Physical Education Teacher. The positions of Special Officers and CRTs in URSs are open to applicants of all genders.

Vacancy Details:

Special Officers: 38

PGCRT-689

PGCRT (Nursing): 160

CRT-254

Physical Education Teacher- 77

CRT-19

Special Officer-04

Educational Qualification:

The educational qualification is the same for all the posts apart from the ones mentioned below:

Special Officer - Post-Graduate with 50% and a B.Ed. or relevant degree. Additionally, candidates should pass the TSTET, APTET, and CTET.

CRT: Graduate or Post-Graduate Degree with B.A or B.Sc. B.Ed. and passing scores on TSTET, APTET, or CTET.

Note- See the notification for eligibility information for other posts.

Application Fee:

Applicants are required to pay INR 600 per post. Fees once paid are liable to be non-refundable.

Application Process:

Step 1: Go to schooledu.telangana.gov.in to access the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the TS KVBG, URS Recruitment 2023 link when it appears.

Step 3: Complete the registration form, then log in using the system-generated ID and password.

Step 4: Complete the application form and submit the required payment.

Step 5: Complete the application, download it, and print it out for your records.

Candidates should be aware that the position is only available on a contract basis and is only open temporarily. It’s also important to remember that only female applicants are permitted to submit applications for positions at KGBVs. A computer-based test will be used to choose the candidates, and the exams will be held in July. Check the official website schooledu.telangana.gov.in.