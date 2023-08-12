CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » Lakshadweep Administration Introduces New Uniform for School Children, MP Mohammed Faizal Alleges Ban on Hijab
Lakshadweep Administration Introduces New Uniform for School Children, MP Mohammed Faizal Alleges Ban on Hijab

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: August 12, 2023, 11:05 IST

Lakshadweep, India

The Lakshadweep administration has introduced a new pattern of stitched school uniforms (Representative Image)

"There is no mention of scarf or hijab. This is a violation of a person’s constitutional right. We will fight it politically and legally,” said an opposition leader

The Lakshadweep administration has introduced a new pattern of stitched school uniforms, including belts, ties, shoes, socks, etc., for children studying in its schools but its directive is silent on hijabs or scarves for girl students in the Muslim-majority Union Territory. This has prompted Mohammed Faizal, who represents the islands in the Lok Sabha, to allege that there was a complete ban on scarves or hijabs for girls studying in schools under the Education department. “There is no mention of scarf or hijab. This is a violation of a person’s constitutional right. We will fight it politically and legally,” Faizal told .

