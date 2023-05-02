Language No Bar: These 5 Aspirants Took UPSC Exam In Hindi And Became IAS Officers

The civil services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is not only one of the toughest exams in India but also in the world. Both Hindi and English medium candidates appear for this exam. There are many stories of IAS officers who have made it to the top by taking the exam in Hindi medium. Remember, language does not define your capabilities. Let us read through some of the success stories:

1) Gaurav Budania: IAS Gaurav Budania secured the 13th rank in the UPSC exam in 2020. He comes from a humble family in the Churu district of Rajasthan. He holds an engineering degree from IIT BHU and a master’s degree in sociology. He secured the 12th rank in the Rajasthan Administrative Services exam in 2018. During his SDM training, he passed the IAS exam in Hindi medium.

2) Ganga Singh Rajpurohit: This IAS officer is from the Barmer district of Rajasthan, and secured 33rd rank in the UPSC examination in 2016. After completing his BSc, he started preparing for the UPSC exam. His optional subject was Hindi literature and he studied NCERT books. He says that there are many ups and downs during the preparation of the UPSC exam. In such situations, one should keep patience, Rajpurohit added.

3) Gaurav Singh Sogarwal: IAS Gaurav Singh Sogarwal is from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, belonging to a farmer’s family. When he was three years old, his mother passed away, and his father passed away when he was 14. He had to take care of his siblings along with himself. He holds an Electrical Engineering degree from Pune’s Bharati Vidyapeeth. During his studies, he also used to teach tuition. He failed in his first and second attempts, but on his third attempt, he became an IPS officer, and on his fourth attempt, he became an IAS officer with a rank of 46.

4) Gaurav Kumar Singhal: IAS Gaurav Kumar Singhal hails from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. He secured the 31st rank in the UPSC examination in 2016, attempting the exam in Hindi medium and succeeding on his sixth attempt. He believes that every aspirant has a unique strategy, and one should maintain self-confidence and patience.

5) Anuradha Pal: IAS Anuradha Pal comes from a very ordinary family. Her father was a milk seller. After completing her schooling at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, she earned a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Uttarakhand. Anuradha Pal secured 451st rank in the UPSC exam in 2012 and 62nd rank in 2015. Anuradha believes that every candidate should choose an optional subject based on his or her interest.

