Law Students From RV University to Pursue Higher Studies at Seattle University

India’s RV University (RVU) has signed an agreement of collaboration with Seattle University (SU) in the U.S.A. The agreement enables law students from RVU to pursue higher studies in law at the Seattle University, School of Law and aspire to become a part of a global workforce.

Two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to this effect were signed between Prof. Y.S.R. Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, RV University, Prof. Eduardo M. Peñalver, President, Seattle University and Prof. Anthony Varona, Dean, School of Law, Seattle University recently. One MoU provides for partnership in LL.M. programme while the other agreement provides for accelerated LL.M. Both MoUs seek to facilitate student exchange, faculty exchange, joint research, opportunities to attend conferences, lectures, andseminars, joint publishing projects, and library exchanges.

The degree from Seattle School of Law in their chosen area of specialization within a span of five years. In addition, five students from RV University will be awarded a 50 per cent scholarship to pursue these joint programmes. The second agreement is for a student enrolled in the LL.M. programme at RVU. The student will have the opportunity to pursue a second LL.M. degree from Seattle University. At the end of two years, the student can get two LL.M. degrees, one from RV University and another one from Seattle University.

As recognition of a special partnership with RVU, Seattle University has offered a 50 per cent tuition scholarship for five students. The total tuition is approximately $44,000 at Seattle University for 24 credits. With the scholarship, tuition would be only around $22,000.

Seattle University has vibrant institutions to support students from India. Prof. Sital Kalantry, Associate Dean, School of Law, SU founded the only Center on Indian Law in any law school in the United States, recognizing that the U.S. legal academy does not adequately study and learn from the Indian legal system, this center on Indian Law seeks to bridge this critical gap.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Murthy said, “Seattle is a base for major tech giants in the world and offers many interesting learning opportunities for students. It has a sizable Indian population. We are, therefore, delighted with our partnership with Seattle University. It will enhance the quality of legal education in India. It is a positive development that will benefit students and the legal community as a whole. This MoU is a further testimony of our commitment to bringing a world-class learning experience for our students.”

Welcoming the MoU, Prof. Eduardo M. Peñalver, President of Seattle University said, “Signing these Memoranda of Understanding is just the first step in a process of creating opportunities for students and faculty to engage with one another, both in India and on the Seattle University campus."

The joint programmes will also provide students with valuable international experience, exposure, and knowledge that will further assist them in building their future careers.

