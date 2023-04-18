Learn English: What Are The 9 Types of Grammar?

We all know what is grammar. Grammar can be defined as the specific set of rules which helps us to arrange the words in the sentences to form a proper meaning. But have you ever thought about which type of grammar you know? Linguists are quick to remind us that there are different varieties of grammar- that is, different ways of describing and analyzing the structures and functions of language.

Types of Grammar in the English Language

1. Descriptive Grammar- It refers to the language structure. This type of grammar is mostly used by speakers and writers. It can be defined as the set of rules of language based on how it is used actually. There is no right or wrong in Descriptive Grammar.

2. Prescriptive Grammar- It also refers to the language structure (same as descriptive) but the only difference is that it is based on how the language should be used. In this type of grammar, right and wrong language is also there. So, these rules are actually a standard set of rules of the grammar.

3. Comparative Grammar- It is defined as a branch of linguistics in which the comparison and analysis of grammar structures of the language are considered. Comparitive grammar is also known as Comparitive Philology.

4. Generative Grammar- It is a part of linguistic theory and it is one of the most influential. It is usually defined as a set of rules that describes the structure of the native speaker’s language. It includes the study of the sound pattern (which is called as Phonology), morphology, semantics and syntaxes.

5. Mental Grammar- Mental Grammar, also called as Competence grammar & linguistic competence, is the Generative grammar which is stored in the human brain, that allows the person (speaker) to produce the language which can be understood by another person.

6. Performance Grammar- It is actually used to indicate the actual usage of the language in concrete situations. So, it is used to describe both comprehension and production of the language.

7. Traditional Grammar- The set of rules which describes the structures of the language in which it is usually taught in schools are known as Traditional Grammar. Generally, traditional grammar is prescriptive because it focuses on the distinction between what people thought to do with the language (structure) and what are actually doing.

8. Transformational Grammar- It is the theory of grammar that focuses on the construction of language by phrase and linguistic structures. Transformational grammar is also known as TGG (Transformational – generative – grammar).

9. Universal Grammar- The system of categories, operations and principles shared by all languages are considered to be innate.

