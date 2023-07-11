Legal Consultant To Researcher, Unconventional Career Paths For LLB Graduates

LLB (Bachelor of Law) graduates have an abundance of career opportunities that pave their way to success. Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) marks the beginning of admissions to various National Law Colleges in India. This entrance exam opens doors to undergraduate law courses. While practising law in the courts remains a conventional career path, the changing landscape presents LLB graduates with a wide array of alternative career options. Let’s explore the alternative career avenues for law graduates below.

Legal Consultant

LLB graduates can pursue a rewarding career as legal consultants, working with firms, companies, and government organisations. As consultants, they provide expert advice on subjects like contract law, regulatory compliance, employment matters, and intellectual property rights. This profession offers lucrative salaries and plays a crucial role in guiding individuals and organisations through complex legal challenges.

In-house Legal Advisor

Law school graduates with advocacy experience can pursue a career as in-house legal advisors within companies or organisations. In this capacity, they offer legal counsel, ensure compliance, and manage legal risks. More precisely, In-house legal advisors enjoy competitive salaries and directly contribute to the organisation’s legal needs.

Alternative Dispute Resolution Specialist

After completing their LLB degree and gaining a few years of practice, individuals can pursue a career as Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) specialists. ADR involves lawyers acting as mediators to facilitate reconciliation between parties. This role demands exceptional skills in listening, communication, negotiation, and problem-solving. A career in Alternative Dispute Resolution offers lucrative salaries, often reaching lakhs or crores.

Legal Researcher

Studying law opens up the opportunity to work as a legal researcher. Legal researchers conduct in-depth research and analysis on various legal matters and policy-making issues. Legal researchers engage in conducting high-quality research optimising legal databases, libraries, and online resources to gather accurate and up-to-date information.

Intellectual Property Lawyer

A law degree opens doors to a rewarding career as an intellectual property lawyer. Intellectual Property Lawyer focuses on areas such as patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade matters. These lawyers help in safeguarding and enforcing intellectual property rights for individuals and organisations. Companies offer them lucrative salaries, often in lakhs or crores.