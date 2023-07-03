'Let Us Build An India, Where Every Child Has Access to Education, Healthcare': Narayana Murthy At IIT Kanpur's Convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), hosted 56th Convocation today, July 3, 2023. Dr Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, Chairperson, Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Kanpur, presided over the Ceremony; while Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman emeritus, Infosys, graced as the chief guest.

A total of 2127 students were conferred degrees during the convocation. The degrees awarded included 236 PhDs, 15 MTech-PhDs (Joint Degree), 483 MTechs, 739 BTechs, 21 MBAs, 16 MDes, 51 MS (by Research), 40 PGPEX-VLFM, 1 Diploma of IIT (DIIT), 151 MSc (2-year course), 18 Double Majors, 125 Dual Degrees, 14 MS-PDs (MS part of the Dual Degree), 149 BSs, and 68 eMasters degree programs.

The convocation also recognized outstanding students across various disciplines. Mr. Farzan Adil Byramji from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) was awarded the prestigious President’s Gold Medal. Ms. Ananya Gupta from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) received the Director’s Gold Medal (4-year UG program), while Mr. Lakshay Rastogi from the Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering (BSBE) was honored with the Director’s Gold Medal (5-year UG program). Ms. Nandita Gupta from the Department of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) received the esteemed Ratan Swarup Memorial Prize, and Mr. Vineeth V from the Department of Electrical Engineering (EE) was awarded the prestigious Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Medal.

IIT Kanpur conferred the Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) degree, the highest honorary academic degree from the institute, upon three distinguished personalities in recognition of their exemplary achievements. The recipients of this esteemed accolade included Ms. M C Mary Kom (Indian amateur boxer and politician), Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty (Chairperson & Founder, Narayana Health), and Mr. Natarajan Chandrasekaran (Chairperson, Tata Sons).

Dr. Radhakrishnan K Koppillil, Chairperson of the Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Kanpur, encouraged the graduates to embrace their future endeavors with passion and purpose, and to give back to society. He recalled IIT Kanpur’s path-breaking initiatives and advised the students to follow the paths shown by visionary luminaries. Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, congratulated the graduating students and wished them well. He also gave a broad overview of the institute’s report.

Congratulating the students, Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director IIT Kanpur, said, “This is a very auspicious occasion that we get to observe every year. As we see another prolific batch graduating with flying colors, I wish them all the very best for their future endeavours. IIT Kanpur is built on ethos and values passed on by our guiding predecessors. This is a day to reminisce their contributions and take resolve to do well for the nation and society. I hope each and every one of our graduating students will make a mark as future leaders transforming the nation.”

Chief Guest Mr. N. R. Narayana Murthy an alumnus of IIT Kanpur shared valuable insights on the nation’s progression across sectors and how the graduating students can contribute decisively. “As I stand here, reminiscing about my cherished days at IITK, I am reminded of the profound responsibility we bear as educated citizens of our great nation. Just as our founding fathers envisioned, we must rise above affiliations and embrace our role as Indians first. Let us build a mahaan India, where every child has access to education, healthcare, and opportunity. Together, through performance, discipline, innovation, and a mindset of change, we can shape India into a fair and moral leader in science, technology, mathematics, and medicine,” said Mr. Murthy.

“Let us cultivate a culture of excellence, openness, and patriotism, and create a civilized society where public interest takes precedence over personal gain. In every role we assume, whether as journalists, professionals, bureaucrats, politicians, or global citizens, let us strive for truth, honesty, and progress. Together, let us embark on this remarkable journey, knowing that the hopes of our nation rest upon us,” he urged.