LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023 Released at licindia.in, How To Download

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has released the admit card for the LIC Apprentice Development Officers (ADO) Mains exam 2023 today, April 17. Candidates can download the hall ticket for the LIC ADO Mains exam by visiting the official website- licindia.in. Those who cleared the LIC ADO preliminary exam can check and download their admit cards by logging in with their respective registration number and password.

The LIC ADO exam will be conducted in two phases: the preliminary and the mains. The ADO prelims exam result was announced on April 10. Candidates who passed the prelims exam are qualified to appear for the Mains exam. According to the official schedule, the LIC ADO Mains exam will take place on April 23. It is important to note that applicants are requested to carry a valid photo identity proof (in original and a photocopy) to the examination hall.

LIC ADO 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in

Step 2: Search for the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section on the main page and click on it.

Step 3: Look for the link that reads- “LIC ADO Mains Exam 2023 Admit Card/Hall Ticket” and click on it.

Step 4: As a new window opens, enter the registration number and password to log in.

Step 5: Soon after logging in, the hall ticket or admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the LIC ADO Mains admit card

Step 7: Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

The Apprentice Development Officers Mains exam pattern 2023 comprises several sections. There is Reasoning Ability & Numerical Ability, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Language with special emphasis on knowledge of Life Insurance and the Financial Sector.

The LIC ADO Mains exam consists of a total of 160 questions with a maximum score of 160. The exam needs to be completed within a duration of 120 minutes.

