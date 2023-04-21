CHANGE LANGUAGE
LIC ADO Post Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale And Other Details

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 20:08 IST

Delhi, India

The LIC ADO post is one of the most prestigious jobs.

The LIC ADO post is one of the most prestigious jobs.

Candidates selected for the post of LIC ADO will draw a fixed stipend of Rs 51, 500 every month.

Life Insurance Corporation, known as LIC, is an Indian State-owned Insurance group and an investment company. The LIC (Apprentice Development Officer) ADO post is one of the most prestigious jobs. This article covers the salary structure, pay scale, and job profile of the LIC ADO.

LIC ADO Salary Structure 2023

Candidates selected for the post of LIC ADO will draw a fixed stipend of Rs 51, 500 every month. This is not applicable to the candidates who have been selected for the LIC ADO post from the LIC Employee category. The Salary of a LIC ADO Employee is based on the following pay scale of 35,650-2200(2)-40,050-2595(2)-45,240-2645(17)- 90,205. Rs 35,650 will be the basic pay. Rs 2200 will be the increment for the next 2 years after which it will increase to Rs 40, 050.

Year

Increment

Basic Pay

Appointment

Rs 35, 650

After 2 years

2200*2

Rs 40, 050

After 2 years

2595*2

Rs 45, 240

After 17 years

2645*17

Rs 90, 205

LIC ADO Basic Pay 2023

The Basic Pay of Rs 35, 650 will not be applicable for the candidates who have been selected for the ADO post from LIC Employee Category.

Other Allowances

Apart from the basic pay benefit, ADO will also get the benefit of



  1. House Rent Allowance and City Compensatory Allowance. For giving this allowance, states have been divided into different categories. For example- the allowance will be Rs 5, 600 for the city in A group.


  2. Dearness Allowance



  3. Gratuity



  4. Defined Contributory Pension Scheme



  5. Leave Travel Concession



  6. Medical Benefit



  7. Group Insurance



  8. Group Personal Accident Insurance



  9. Vehicle Advance



  10. Reimbursement towards the cost of Brief Case/ Leather Bag



  11. Mobile Handset



  12. Incentives for the outstanding performance


LIC ADO Job Profile

LIC ADO will be a field-oriented job and his responsibilities are-



  1. He will be responsible for fulfilling all the marketing work.


  2. He is responsible for finding all the suitable candidates fit for being the Life Insurance Agents and training them.



  3. LIC ADO will also be required to travel and work in rural areas as well.


