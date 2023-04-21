LIC ADO Post Recruitment 2023: Pay Scale And Other Details

Life Insurance Corporation, known as LIC, is an Indian State-owned Insurance group and an investment company. The LIC (Apprentice Development Officer) ADO post is one of the most prestigious jobs. This article covers the salary structure, pay scale, and job profile of the LIC ADO.
LIC ADO Salary Structure 2023
Candidates selected for the post of LIC ADO will draw a fixed stipend of Rs 51, 500 every month. This is not applicable to the candidates who have been selected for the LIC ADO post from the LIC Employee category. The Salary of a LIC ADO Employee is based on the following pay scale of 35,650-2200(2)-40,050-2595(2)-
Year
Increment
Basic Pay
Appointment
Rs 35, 650
After 2 years
2200*2
Rs 40, 050
After 2 years
2595*2
Rs 45, 240
After 17 years
2645*17
Rs 90, 205
LIC ADO Basic Pay 2023
The Basic Pay of Rs 35, 650 will not be applicable for the candidates who have been selected for the ADO post from LIC Employee Category.
Other Allowances
Apart from the basic pay benefit, ADO will also get the benefit of
House Rent Allowance and City Compensatory Allowance. For giving this allowance, states have been divided into different categories. For example- the allowance will be Rs 5, 600 for the city in A group.
Dearness Allowance
Gratuity
Defined Contributory Pension Scheme
Leave Travel Concession
Medical Benefit
Group Insurance
Group Personal Accident Insurance
Vehicle Advance
Reimbursement towards the cost of Brief Case/ Leather Bag
Mobile Handset
Incentives for the outstanding performance
LIC ADO Job Profile
LIC ADO will be a field-oriented job and his responsibilities are-
He will be responsible for fulfilling all the marketing work.
He is responsible for finding all the suitable candidates fit for being the Life Insurance Agents and training them.
LIC ADO will also be required to travel and work in rural areas as well.
