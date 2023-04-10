LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023 Declared at licindia.in, How to Check

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced the results of the preliminary examination process for the position of Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) at licindia.in. The LIC ADO recruitment is being conducted for a total of 9394 vacancies at the Apprentice Development Office.

The online registration process began on January 21 and ended on February 10, with the examination taking place on March 12. The exam was held in the computer-based test mode for 100 marks for a duration of 1 hour. Reasoning ability, numeric ability, and English language were the three categories into which the test was divided.

LIC ADO Prelims Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the LIC official website

Step 2: Click on the LIC ADO prelims result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Your LIC ADO prelims result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the same for further use

The LIC ADO preliminary result was declared following the release of the final answer key. Candidates may view their exam results according to their respective zones. The cut off list, which is released concurrently with the exam results, is influenced by a number of variables, including the number of applicants, the difficulty of the exam, and the number of vacancies, among many others.

Those who cleared the prelims exam will be allowed to appear for the main exam, which will be held on April 23. The main exam was scheduled to be held on April 8, however, LIC later rescheduled the exam to April 23. Those who clear the main exam will be called for an interview round. The marks obtained in the main examination will be considered for shortlisting for the interview round. The LIC offers around Rs 51,500 per month to selected candidates.

