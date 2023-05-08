Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates: TNDGE To Announce Class 12th Result Today at tnresults.nic.in

The announcement of the Tamil Nadu class 12th board exams will be made today by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE). According to the notification, the board will release the results at 9:30 AM on its official websites, including tnresults.nic.in. Prior to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam, the results were supposed to be released on May 5.

After providing their login information, students can view their Tamil Nadu class 12 results. The hall ticket number, birthdate, and other pertinent information are part of the login credentials. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results are freely accessible through the National Informatics Centres (NIC). The results will also be sent to the candidates’ registered mobile numbers by the Tamil Nadu Board.

Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2023 Latest Updates

May 8, 2023, 08.09 am: In 2022, Girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 96.32 per cent, while boys had a success rate of 90.96 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 08.08 am: In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students appeared in the Class 12 board exams. The state board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.76 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 08.08 am: The evaluation of the answer sheets commenced on April 9 and wrapped up on May 5.

May 8, 2023, 08.07 am: It should be mentioned that certain Tamil Nadu Board students who choose mathematics as one of their HSC subjects could receive extra marks.

May 8, 2023, 08.06 am: The Directorate of Government Examination has released a clarification stating that there was a mistake in the class 12 mathematics question paper as a result of which students who attempted the particular question will be awarded 5 marks.

May 8, 2023, 08.02 am: The class 12 supplementary examination is likely to take place in June and a detailed timetable will be released in due course.

May 8, 2023, 08.01 am: Depending on the number of courses in the supplementary exams, candidates can fill out and submit their supplementary exam applications.

May 8, 2023, 08.01 am: After the board results have been announced, applications for the TN HSE supplementary exam will be made available on the official website at tnresults.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 08.00 am: The Tamil Nadu board administers supplementary exams to students who do not pass the exam on their first attempt.

May 8, 2023, 07.59 am: Following the announcement of the board results, the applications for the re-evaluation procedure will be made available on the official website.

May 8, 2023, 07.58 am: Candidates who wish to have their answer sheets thoroughly reviewed for scoring errors may request a re-evaluation from the Tamil Nadu board.

May 8, 2023, 07.58 am: The results for approximately 8.8 lakh students who took the Class 12 or HSC board exams from March 13 to April 3 will be published today at 9:30 AM on the board’s official website – dge.tn.gov.in.

May 8, 2023, 07.57 am: In light of the possibility that the HSC public examination results 2023 would have an impact on the student’s performance on the exam, state teachers’ associations requested the education minister to delay the results.

May 8, 2023, 07.57 am: Due to a clash with NEET UG 2023, the board postponed the release of Class 12 results from May 5 to May 8.

May 8, 2023, 07.57 am: Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.

May 8, 2023, 07.56 am: Perambalur was the top-performing district last year, with 97.95 per cent of students passing the exam.

May 8, 2023, 07.56 am: Out of a total of 8,06, 277 students who registered for the general examinations, 7,55.998 students passed the exam, making the HSC results for 2022 one of the best in the past few years.

May 8, 2023, 07.56 am: The number of students clearing the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu has been rising year over year based on numbers from previous years.

May 8, 2023, 07.53 am: Steps to Check Tamil Nadu Class 12th Results Online

Step 1: Go to the official website of DGE Tamil Nadu – dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the TN HSC/+2 result 2023 link

Step 3: Once redirected to a new page, submit the necessary credentials such as roll number and date of birth and submit.

Step 4: The TN HSC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the TN class 12 result mark sheet and take a printout for further records

May 8, 2023, 07.51 am: The official press conference for TN Plus Two results will take place at 9:30 am. Result links will be activated after that on the official portal.

May 8, 2023, 07.51 am: Tamil Nadu Plus 2 results will also be available on the following websites dge.tn.gov.in, dge.tn.nic.in, tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in.

May 8, 2023, 07.50 am: Students must have hall ticket number, birth date, and other details that are necessary to check Tamil Nadu class 12th results

May 8, 2023, 07.50 am: The overall passing percentage required to pass the exam is 35 percent. The practical exams are also crucial, and students must score at least 15 marks out of 30 to pass the paper.

May 8, 2023, 07.45 am: Around 14,000 students from the Arts stream sat for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th results.

May 8, 2023, 07.44 am: More than 2.54 lakh students from the Commerce stream appeared for the examination.

May 8, 2023, 07.43 am: Out of the total, 5.36 lakh students were from the Science stream.

May 8, 2023, 07.43 am: This year, a total of the 8.51 lakh students registered for the HSC exam.

May 8, 2023, 07.42 am: The Tamil Nadu Plus 2 or class 12th examination was held from May 5 to May 28 in 2022.

May 8, 2023, 07.43 am: 2022 – 93.76 per cent 2021 – 100 per cent 2020 – 92.34 per cent 2019 – 91.30 per cent 2018 – 91.10 per cent

May 8, 2023, 07.41 am: The pass percentage of girls was 96.32 percent while 90.96 percent of boys who appeared for the papers passed.

May 8, 2023, 07.41 am: The overall pass rate for the class 12 exams was 93.76 percent.

May 8, 2023, 07.40 am: In 2022, around 9.12 lakh candidates registered for the examination. Out of the total, 8,062,77 students passed.

May 8, 2023, 07.40 am: The Tamil Nadu Board will also send the exam results to those who took the exam via their registered mobile numbers.

May 8, 2023, 07.39 am: The registration number is mentioned in the admit cards of the students.

May 8, 2023, 07.38 am: Students can obtain the Tamil Nadu Class 12 results as soon as they are made available by using their login credentials, which include their hall ticket number, birth date, and other details that are necessary.

May 8, 2023, 07.38 am: In 2022, Vellore was the lowest-performing district, with 86.69 per cent of students passing the HSC exam.

May 8, 2023, 07.37 am: Perambalur was the top-performing district last year, with 97.95 per cent of students passing the examination.

May 8, 2023, 07.36 am: Out of a total of 8,06, 277 students who registered for the general examinations, 7,55.998 students passed the exam, making the HSC results for 2022 one of the best in the past few years.

May 8, 2023, 07.35 am: The number of students clearing the class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu has been rising year over year based on numbers from previous years.

May 8, 2023, 07.27 am: The results for approximately 8.8 lakh students who took the Class 12 or HSC board exams from March 13 to April 3 will be published today at 9:30 AM on the board’s official website – dge.tn.gov.in.

May 8, 2023, 07.34 am: A student will receive an E grade and be deemed to have failed if their score is below 35 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 07.33 am: D grades will be awareded to students who score between the 35 and 40 per cent range.

May 8, 2023, 07.32 am: Students with score of 81–90 per cent will be given an A2 grades in Tamil Nadu class 12th results.

May 8, 2023, 07.31 am: Students who pass the HSC test with a score of 90 per cent or more will be given an A1 grade.

May 8, 2023, 07.27 am: Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, the minister of school education for Tamil Nadu, will announce the results at a press briefing today at the Anna Centenary Library.

May 8, 2023, 07.27 am: Websites to check:

— tnresults.nic.in.

— dge1.tn.nic.in,

— apply1.tndge.org,

— dge2.tn.nic.in,

— apply1.tndge.org.

May 8, 2023, 07.26 am: The TNDGE will only grant the students the benefit of the doubt if they had attempted question number 47(b), which teachers claim was ambiguous.

May 8, 2023, 07.26 am: The Directorate of Government Examination has released a clarification stating that there was a mistake in the class 12 mathematics question paper as a result of which students who attempted the particular question will be awarded 5 marks.

May 8, 2023, 07.25 am: It should be mentioned that certain Tamil Nadu Board students who choose mathematics as one of their HSC subjects could receive extra marks.

May 8, 2023, 07.25 am: The evaluation of the answer sheets commenced on April 9 and wrapped up on May 5.

May 8, 2023, 07.24 am: In 2022, Girls outshone boys with a pass rate of 96.32 per cent, while boys had a success rate of 90.96 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 07.20 am: In 2022, a total of 8,062,77 students appeared in the Class 12 board exams. The state board recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.76 per cent.

May 8, 2023, 07.18 am: This exam is tentatively scheduled for June 2023. Students who have scored less than 35 per cent in any subject or total may appear for the supplementary exams

May 8, 2023, 07.17 am: Students who fail to pass the regular TN 12th exam will have the opportunity to take the HSC supplementary exam 2023.

May 8, 2023, 07.16 am: It is important to note that the revaluation process must be completed within the specified timeframe.

May 8, 2023, 07.15 am: Candidates who wish to challenge their marks can apply for revaluation, which involves recalculating or rechecking their marks.

May 8, 2023, 07.15 am: To pass the TN Class 12 exams, students need to obtain a minimum aggregate of 35 per cent. For subjects that include both theoretical and practical components, students are expected to pass both parts of the exam separately.

May 8, 2023, 07.15 am: Approximately 8.8 lakh students appeared for the exam across 3169 centres in the state.

May 8, 2023, 07.14 am: The Tamil Nadu class 12 exam was conducted by TNDGE from March 13 to April 3.

May 8, 2023, 07.10 am: The TN Board will also send the results to the candidates’ registered mobile numbers.

May 8, 2023, 07.10 am: The National Informatics Centres (NIC) offers free access to the Tamil Nadu board class 12th results.

May 8, 2023, 07.09 am: Tamil Nadu Class 12 results may be accessed by the students using their credentials— hall ticket number, date of birth, and other relevant details

May 8, 2023, 07.09 am: The board was previously expected to announce the Class 12 result on May 5 but the date was pushed due to a clash with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) exam.

May 8, 2023, 07.03 am: News18.com will help students to understand all they need to know about the exam

May 8, 2023, 07.02 am: The Tamil Nadu Board will declare class 12th board results today at 9:30 Am

