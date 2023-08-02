LNMU Part 1 Exam 2023 Admit Card To Be Out Soon, Steps To Download

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga, will be releasing the admit cards for BA, BSc and BCom Part 1 examinations on the official website soon. Candidates who have registered for these courses in the academic session 2022-2025 can download the admit cards at lnmu.ac.in. For the UG Part-1 (2022-25) Examination form (Ex-Regular) candidates can check the same website. The university has already activated the admit card download link for the part-2 examination on its official website.

The Part 1 exam will be held in two shifts from August 4 to 31. While the practical examination will take place during the second shift, the theory exams are scheduled for the first shift.

LNMU Part 1 Exam Admit Card 2023: How to Download

To Download Mithila University UG (B.A./B.Sc./B. Com) Part 1 Exam(Hons. / Sub. / Gen.) Admit Card follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of LNMU at inmu.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, look for the “Admit Card" or “Examination" section on the homepage and tap on it.

Step 3:Select the option for “LNMU Part 1 Exam Admit Card 2023.

Step 4:Enter your date of birth, registration number and other details as per the instructions.

Step 5:Cross-check and verify the information provided and click on the “Download Admit Card” option.

Step 6:Now, LNMU Part 1 Exam Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on your device.

Step 7:Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

The details about the exam date, student’s name, father’s name, roll number, examination venue, IDR Number, Exam Reporting time, registration number, Student photo, signature and guidelines for the exam are mentioned in LNMU First Year Admit Card.

Students are urged to closely monitor the university’s website as the exam dates approach for the release of Part 1 admit cards. Candidates must make sure they download these admission cards within the specified deadline because they are required to present in the exams. In case of any corrections or issues in the admit card, candidates must contact the Examination Authorities for timely resolution.