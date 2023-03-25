Looking for a Job in Interior Designing? Here are Internship to Apply for This Week

Interior design is an excellent career choice for those who have a creative imagination and passion for it. This profession is one of the most desirable jobs one can pursue in today’s world as it allows you to work in a creative field while also offering financial security. It is a highly lucrative business and a booming career option for those who have a creative bent of mind.

We have listed down a few companies that are currently recruiting interns in the Interior design field. Check them out:

Interio Cliq (Calytrix Infinity Private Limited) in Noida

Interio Cliq is offering an internship to candidates for six months. The deadline to apply for this internship via the Internshala portal is April 8. Candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 6,000 per month. One of the key responsibilities will be working on the assigned project with targeted deliverables. Interns will also work on market analysis, cost analysis, material procurement, site supervision, and understanding the use of drawings on site.

Prabha Building Solutions

This is also a six-months internship programme. Candidates who are selected will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. The deadline to register for this internship on Internshala is April 7. Interns will work on overall project design schedules, as well as assist an architect with all aspects of interior work. The number of openings for this internship is two.

Nettle Creek Interiors in Pune

Nettle Creek Interiors is seeking the right candidate available for six months. The firm will offer a stipend of Rs 5,000 - Rs 10,000 to selected candidates. Those interested can apply via Internshala before April 7. Interns will work on planning, elevation, and 3D designing. They may also be sent for site visits, when required.

Ravi Pugaliya & Associates in Kolkata

This Interior designing company is hiring applicants for a period of six months. It will also pay a monthly stipend of Rs 8,000 along with incentives. Those interested can apply for the internship before April 6 via the Internshala portal. Candidates applying for this internship should be proficient in AutoCAD, a computer-aided design and drafting software app.

Akarsh Designs in Bangalore

Internship at Akarsh Designs is for a duration of four months. The deadline to submit the internship application forms on Internshala is April 5. Candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. One of the main responsibilities of the intern will be to create 2D or 3D designs in AutoCAD/SketchUp/Vray. They will also have to create design content for interior design blogs or posts on social media.

