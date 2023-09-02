Looking For Journalism Internship? Check The List of Organisations to Apply For This Week

Journalism is a vital pillar of society, responsible for gathering, reporting, and disseminating information to the public. It serves as the watchdog of democracy, holding those in power accountable and providing a voice to the marginalized. In an era of rapidly evolving media platforms, journalism continues to adapt, embracing digital tools and technologies to reach wider audiences.

Are you eager to kickstart your journalism career and on the lookout for an exciting internship opportunity? Whether you’re passionate about news reporting, investigative journalism, or multimedia storytelling, we have compiled a comprehensive list of organizations offering journalism internships that could be the perfect stepping stone for your future in the field.

Anchoring And Media Production Internship in Mumbai at Traya Health

Traya Health in Mumbai is offering an internship opportunity in Anchoring and Media Production for a duration of 3 months. The stipend ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 per month, and applications should be submitted by September 12, 2023. This opportunity is exclusively for female candidates and requires skills in anchoring, effective communication, spoken English and Hindi proficiency, and video making. Additionally, participants can earn certifications in video editing and business communication during the internship.

Journalism Internship in Delhi at Unimonks

Unimonks, located in Delhi, is offering a journalism internship opportunity that is immediately available for a duration of 4 months. Interns will receive a stipend ranging from ₹6,500 to ₹12,000 per month. To apply, interested candidates should submit their applications by September 11, 2023. This internship provides a chance to enhance skills in anchoring, and spoken English proficiency, and offers opportunities to earn certifications in business communication.

Anchoring Internship in Noida at Framed Media

Framed Media in Noida is offering a two-month Anchoring Internship with a monthly stipend ranging from ₹7,000 to ₹10,000. The internship is available immediately and requires proficiency in spoken English and Hindi. Candidates can apply until September 4, 2023. Successful interns may have the opportunity to secure a permanent position with an annual salary between ₹200,000 to ₹300,000. You can also earn certifications in Anchoring and English and Hindi Proficiency through this internship.

Anchoring & Video Making/Editing Internship in Multiple locations at Solucion valley IT Solutions (OPC) Private Limited

Solucionvalley IT Solutions (OPC) Private Limited is offering an internship opportunity for Anchoring and video Making/Editing in Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. The internship lasts for 3 months and provides a monthly stipend of ₹10,000. Applicants should possess skills in Adobe After Effects, Digital Marketing, and Video Editing. This internship also offers the chance to earn certifications in these skills, as well as opportunities to learn Video Editing, Adobe After Effects, Creative Writing, and Business Communication. The deadline for applying is September 7, 2023.

HOST Hiring (RJ) - Audio Games Work From Home Job/Internship at FRND

FRND is offering a Host Hiring (RJ) internship for Audio Games, which allows you to work from home. The internship lasts for two months, offering a stipend of ₹10,000 per month along with incentives. You have the flexibility to work in an adaptable environment that suits you and can earn between ₹10,000 - ₹25,000 per month. This internship provides an opportunity to showcase your creativity in hosting methods and connect with a diverse audience, impacting various participants. You’ll also gain practical experience in hosting and live broadcasting, improving skills like effective communication, operations, and time management. The application deadline is September 14, 2023.

News Reporting Work From Home Job/Internship at Blackcoffer

Blackcoffer offers a News Reporting Internship opportunity for remote work, starting immediately and lasting for six months. The internship provides a stipend of ₹2,000 per month and applications are open until September 11, 2023. The required skills for this internship include anchoring and spoken English proficiency, and participants have the chance to earn certifications in these skills while also learning about business communication.