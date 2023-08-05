Looking For Sales And Marketing Internships? Here Is The List To Kickstart Your Career

In the world of business, sales and marketing are the cornerstone of success. These two interconnected disciplines wield the power to shape brand perception, drive revenue, and establish lasting customer relationships. From understanding consumer behaviour to harnessing digital platforms, sales and marketing are the key strategies that pave the path to business triumph. So are you a budding marketing expert or a sales enthusiast? We have curated a list of exciting internships that promise invaluable hands-on experience, skill development, and a chance to make a real impact.

Digital Marketing - Sales part-time job/internship at Bangalore in Supreeth Nagaraj

This part-time internship, spanning 2 months, offers a monthly stipend of Rs. 2,000 along with attractive incentives. This internship is ideal for those looking to enhance their skills and interests in this domain. This opportunity is especially welcoming to women aiming to initiate or relaunch their careers.

Business Development (Sales) work-from-home job/internship at HyperProspect

This internship, set to commence immediately, spans a duration of three months with a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 along with incentives. Applications are open until August 14, 2023. This opportunity is ideal for those who excel in customer conversations, possess strong selling acumen, and are available to dedicate three months to this remote internship between July 31 and September 4, 2023. Candidates with relevant skills and interests are encouraged to apply, including women seeking to initiate or rejuvenate their careers.

Marketing & Sales Internship in Mumbai at Vivaan Parashar

This internship, lasting 6 months, offers a monthly stipend of Rs 5,500 along with incentives. Commencing immediately, the internship requires full-time, in-office availability between Jul 28 and Sep 1, 2023. This is an ideal chance for individuals seeking hands-on experience in marketing and business administration, with the added bonus of 5 days a week schedule. Benefits encompass a letter of recommendation, exposure to the marketing industry, 5-10% incentives, and promising prospects for future growth and advancement within the organization. Apply for the position by Aug 11, 2023.

Marketing Internship in Mumbai at Nexsales Solutions Private Limited

Nexsales Solutions Private Limited, located in Mumbai, is offering an immediate internship opportunity in the field of Marketing. The internship will span for a duration of 3 months, with a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000. Interested candidates who meet the following criteria can apply: those available for a full-time in-office internship, able to commence the internship between July 13 and August 17, 2023, willing to commit to the full 3-month period, and possessing relevant skills and interests. The benefits include a certificate, a letter of recommendation, an informal dress code, and a potential job offer. Applications must be submitted by August 17, 2023.

Presales work from home job/internship at Sales Angel

Explore presales and sales opportunities from the comfort of your home with the Sales Angel program. Embark on this exciting journey starting immediately, and enjoy a flexible 6-month duration that rewards you with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. Enhance your expertise through valuable certifications in sought-after skills like Digital Marketing and Business Analytics. This opportunity is open to individuals who can dedicate 4 hours a day, aligning between Aug 3 and Sep 7. 2023, and commit to the 6-month term. Apply by August 17, 2023.

Financial Advising Internship in Lucknow at Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL)

This internship opportunity, commencing immediately, spans a duration of one month, offering a stipend ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 35,000 per month. This program presents a chance to acquire expertise in various domains including Financial Modeling Valuation, Personal Finance, Digital Marketing, and Business Analytics, while catering to individuals with pertinent skills and interests. Open to full-time (in-office) interns, the application deadline is set for August 16, 2023. Secure your spot between August 2 and September 6, 2023, and start your career in the world of financial advising with ABCL.