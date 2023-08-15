LSAT India 2024 January Session Registrations Open, Exam On January 20, 21

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) 2024 has released the exam schedules for January and May sessions. On the official website, lsatindia.in, eligible students may register for the LSAC India 2024 legal entrance test. The January session exam will be conducted on 20 and 21, 2024, while the May session exam will be organised from May 16 to 19, 2024. The application fee for those who want to take the exam is Rs 3,999.

LSAT INDIA JANUARY 2024: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Visit the official website of LSAT 2024 – lsatindia.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Sign up’. Following this, the form will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Enter your name, mobile number, email ID, country, state, and city,

Step 4: Choose your password and the program you want to apply for.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code and click on sign up.

LSAT India’s January 2024 registration deadline is January 10, 2024, while the May 2024 registration deadline is May 7, 2024. The LSAT 2024 Exams will be administered online via remote proctoring, and the exam will consist of 92 questions divided into three sections: reading comprehension, logical reasoning, and analytical reasoning. The exam will last for two hours and 20 minutes. Notably, a number of private law schools around the US accept the LSAT Scores for entrance to their degree programs.

Candidates who qualified the law entrance examination will be able to have their exam scores considered for acceptance by 12 institutions that are affiliated with the programme.

These institutions include Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University, UPES, BML Munjal University, G.D. Goenka University, VIT Chennai School of Law (VITSOL), Alliance University, Presidency University, Asian Law College, ISBR Law College, Lloyd Law College, Mewar University, Shobhit University.

Meanwhile, in the next academic year of CLAT the number of questions are reduced from earlier 150 to now 120. The governing body held a meeting on May 20, 2023 to make Common Law Admission Test more student friendly and an accessible examination. The decision will be implemented in the academic year 2024- 2025.