Lucknow University Begins Admission For PG Courses at lkouniv.ac.in, How to Apply

The University of Lucknow has started the online registration process for postgraduate (PG) and PG professional courses. Students seeking admission into PG programmes can apply for the desired course on the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. The last date to submit the application for postgraduate (PG) and PG professional programmes is June 10.

As per the schedule, Lucknow University will conduct the entrance exam from July 1 to 10. The varsity will declare the result of the entrance exam by July 20. Following that the counselling phase 1 will begin on July 25. Students are requested to read the admission brochure on the official site before filling out the registration form.

Lucknow University PG Admissions 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Those applying for PG courses should have completed their undergraduate degree (10+2+3) or its equivalent exam from a university that is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The candidates must have secured at least 45 per cent in the qualifying examinations. For SC and ST students, there is an exemption of 5 per cent in the eligibility percentages.

Students who are currently appearing for their final year examination can apply for admission to the university but they will have to fulfil all eligibility criteria when the counselling process begins.

Lucknow University PG Admissions 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to Lucknow University’s official website at lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the admissions tab that is available on the new window.

Step 3: Then, click on the PG courses and look for the registration link.

Step 4: Log in to the portal by entering the required credentials like - registration id and password.

Step 5: Fill up the postgraduate application 2023 form as mentioned.

Step 6: Upload all the documents as asked – photo, signature, and others.

Step 7: Make the required payment and click on submit button.

Step 8: Keep a copy of the confirmation page for admission purposes.

Lucknow University PG Admissions 2023: Application Fee

Candidates from the General, EWS and OBC categories, need to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000. The SC, ST and Differently Abled (PH) candidates from any category have to pay Rs 500.

