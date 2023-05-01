Lucknow University Offers Part-Time Courses In Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security

The Lucknow University (UP) will be offering part-time Master’s degree in technology (M.Tech) in artificial intelligence and cyber security courses from the new academic session 2023-24 for working professionals who do not have the time to pursue a full-time course.

“There is a great demand for artificial intelligence and cyber security at the postgraduate level, hence we have decided to offer M.Tech in the two subjects. Its classes will be conducted between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Apart from running classes three days a week, classes will also be conducted on Sundays," said Prof. A.K. Singh, engineering faculty dean.

LU has also implemented New Education Policy in its BCA courses offered by the engineering faculty. After NEP implementation, the students will have the option of multiple entry and exit. If a student wants to leave the course after completing the first year of the BCA course, then he or she will be awarded a certificate. On leaving the course after completion of the second year he/she will get a diploma and on successful completion of three years of the course, a student will be awarded a BCA degree.

Students with CGPA (calculation of grade point average) 7.5 in the third year will be admitted to the fourth year for BCA (with research) degree and on its successful completion, a BCA with a research degree will be awarded.

