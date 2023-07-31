Lucknow's KGMU Revokes Admission Of Students Failing MBBS Exam Over 15 Years

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow recently made headlines as it took a bold step by cancelling the admission of four students who had continuously failed the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) examination for a staggering 25 years. These students belonged to the batches of 1997, 1999, 2001, and 2006. The decision to revoke their admission came after obtaining permission from the Executive Council, and it adheres to the revised rules and regulations set forth by the National Medical Commission (NMC).

The university administration emphasized that these students had been given ample opportunities to qualify for the examination, but they failed to demonstrate the required dedication and seriousness in their studies. Despite being afforded numerous chances, they showed carelessness and continued to face disappointment in their MBBS exams. The NMC’s revised rules limit students to only four attempts to clear the MBBS examination. The previous lack of a fixed duration had allowed these students to repeatedly appear for the exam every year by simply filling out the examination form.

A couple of years ago, the university identified 37 such students and offered them an opportunity to pass the exam and complete their MBBS degree. To support these struggling students, KGMU organized additional classes. But a condition was attached to this provision. Students were now required to attend these classes to be eligible for examinations. Any older students failing to adhere to the new guidelines were barred from sitting for the exam, leading to the recent cancellation of admission for four students who disregarded the prescribed attendance criteria.

The NMC’s new rules also introduced a maximum age limit for passing the MBBS examination, which has been set at 10 years. Furthermore, students who fail to attend classes for a year risk losing their admission to the university. Students must complete the syllabus of the respective academic year before attempting the examination, regardless of their date of admission.

Dr Sudhir Singh, the spokesperson for KGMU, clarified that these actions were taken per the NMC standards and the university’s rules. Students who had enrolled long ago and failed to fulfil the university’s regulations were left with no alternative but to have their admissions cancelled.