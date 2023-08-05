Lucknow's SR Group Of Institutions Invites Applications To Fill Multiple Posts, Check Eligibility And Dates

Job vacancies have been announced for various posts at Lucknow’s SR Group Of Institutes. Recruitment will be conducted through direct interviews and interested candidates must personally appear with all required documents on the scheduled date.

According to reports, SR Group has opened job opportunities for multiple posts. Though the exact number of posts and the designations to be filled are not confirmed. The interview dates have been set for August 5 and 6. Applicants must reach the SR Group office at 9 am on the designated days, carrying all necessary documents. The institute is situated on NH-24, Sitapur Road, Bakshi Ka Talab, Lucknow, Bhaisamau, Uttar Pradesh 226201. Given the large number of students studying at the institute, this presents a golden employment prospect.

Required Qualifications

The qualifications required are SR Group include a BA, B.Sc., B.Com., M.Com., or M.Sc. degree. Candidates with MTech, MBA, PhD and Technical Applied degrees can also apply for faculty positions. Additionally, there are various other smaller posts available for direct recruitment.

Salary:

Given the substantial student population at SR Group and its prominent standing within the state, employees are remunerated well in accordance with their qualifications.

As per reports, SR Group commenced with the establishment of the SR Institute of Management and Technology, offering a B.Tech. program with 4 branches and 240 seats in 2009, under the SR Educational Trust, founded by chairman Shri Pawan Singh Chauhan.

The trust is dedicated to the memory of Late Subedar Singh and Late Raj Devi, who were a source of inspiration for their son. The Subedar Rai Devi Educational Trust, established in 2008, is officially registered under the Society Registration Act of 1860.

In 2010, the SR Group of Institutions was founded, introducing the SRM Business School for the MBA program with 120 seats. Over time, new degree programs like IMBA (MAM), Bio-Tech, Agricultural Engineering, etc., were added. The SR Group now covers an extensive area of 60 acres.

Reports indicate that SR Institute of Management and Technology, ST Lucknow, was ranked as the top institute in Uttar Pradesh by Dr Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, in 2017.