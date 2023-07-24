Madhya Pradesh Engineer Turns Entrepreneur, Earns Rs 3-4 Lakh Per Month

Many of today’s youngsters working the typical 9-6 shift dream of ditching their jobs in favour of entrepreneurship. While most of them make peace with their jobs and give up on their dreams, there are those select few who work on their dreams and achieve success. One such example is Saurabh Solanki from Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh who gave up on a decent-paying job to pursue his dream of being an entrepreneur.

Saurabh Solanki passed his engineering from a college in his hometown and took up a decently paying job. But his heart was not in his job as he wanted to start his own enterprise. He resigned from his position and came back to his hometown. For 6 months, he closely observed the market for different commodities in Vidisha and made a note of what was lacking in the city.

Saurabh soon realised that there was no manufacturing plant for distilled water in his hometown. Packaged mineral water was supplied to the city from outside and Saurabh saw a perfect business opportunity in this sector. He then set up a mineral water packaging factory in the city. Soon, the business started paying off and he was supplying to other areas including Vidisha, Sironj, Lateri, Sagar, Raisen, Nateran, Shamshabad, Gairatganj and Barasia. In fact, Saurabh’s mineral water packaging plant supplies packaged drinking water to an area within a radius of 250 kilometres from Vidisha.

Saurabh has said that in the initial days after setting up the plant, it took some time to reach break-even. His plant did not generate enough revenue to make profits initially as the investment was high but soon his hard work paid off as demand for his packaged mineral water bottles increased, and his venture became profitable. Saurabh added that now he easily makes close to Rs 3 to 4 lakh in a month.