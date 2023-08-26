Madhya Pradesh Girl Becomes ISRO Technical Assistant, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reacts

The fact that financial obstacles cannot stop one from achieving their dreams has been proven by Sana Ali who is an assistant technical engineer in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Sana hails from the heart of Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh and this achievement has brought profound significance for her family. Her story which narrates dedication and resilience also comes with her parents’ constant support.

Sana’s father, a bus driver, took loans while her mother mortgaged her gold jewellery to provide for her daughter’s education. According to various reports, they did face struggles and countless obstacles but Sana has now become a Technical Assistant in ISRO.

Sana used to take tuition classes to meet her expenses. Her father’s limited financial means and insufficient resources did not prevent her from continuing her education. She completed her B.Tech and M.Tech from Vidisha’s Samrat Ashok Technical Institute (SATI). Even her relatives tried to convince her parents to not educate Sana and encouraged them to marry her off at an early age, but her parents ignored the comments.

After completing her education, she got married to Akram, an engineer from Gwalior in 2022. According to MP Tak, Sana’s in-laws also contributed to strengthening her path to success.

Even Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on January 13, congratulated her for the achievement and wished her a successful and bright future. “Hearty congratulations to Vidisha’s daughter, Sana Ali on being selected as Technical Assistant in ISRO, Satish Dhawan Space Center! Women like you are making Madhya Pradesh proud and revealing the potential of daughters. I wish you all the best for a happy, successful and bright future ahead," he wrote in Hindi.

विदिशा की बेटी, सना अली को @isro के सतीश धवन स्पेस सेंटर में टेक्निकल असिस्टेंट के रूप में चुने जाने पर हार्दिक बधाई! आप जैसी लाडलियां मध्यप्रदेश को गौरवान्वित और बेटियों के सामर्थ्य को प्रकट कर रही हैं। आपके सुखद, सफल और उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। https://t.co/SVQdiLGywS — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 13, 2023

Speaking with the media, Sana said that she belongs to a middle-class family and wants to give a message to women that they get an education at any cost. “Make all efforts to achieve the goal which you have set in your life. Even failures will come your way, move ahead with hard work," she added.

Sana has been selected for Satish Dhawan Space Center ISRO which is located in Sriharikota, Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh.