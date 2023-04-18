CHANGE LANGUAGE
Madhya Pradesh: Private School Receives Bomb Threat on Email, Police Suspect 'Prank'
Madhya Pradesh: Private School Receives Bomb Threat on Email, Police Suspect 'Prank'

Published By: Sheen Kachroo

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 16:34 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

The police are investigating the matter with the help of the cyber crime squad

The police are investigating the matter with the help of the cyber crime squad (Representative image)

A message was sent to the email address of Delhi International School claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and it would explode in three hours, Sunil Sharma said

A private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore allegedly received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises, police said on Monday.

The police have, however, said that the email, which was received on April 14, appears to be “a prank”.

A message was sent to the email address of Delhi International School around 9 am on Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and it would explode in three hours, Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said.

“As April 14 was a public holiday because of Ambedkar Jayanti, the school staff had read the threatening email on April 15 and lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered,” the official said.

Prima facie, it appears that someone has done a prank by threatening to blow up the school. However, the police are investigating the matter with the help of the cyber crime squad, he said.

A bomb disposal squad of the police searched the school premises, but has not found any bomb there so far, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 18, 2023, 16:34 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 16:34 IST