Madhya Pradesh: Private School Receives Bomb Threat on Email, Police Suspect 'Prank'

A private school in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore allegedly received an email claiming that a bomb had been planted on its premises, police said on Monday.

The police have, however, said that the email, which was received on April 14, appears to be “a prank”.

A message was sent to the email address of Delhi International School around 9 am on Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, claiming that a bomb had been planted on the premises and it would explode in three hours, Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Sunil Sharma said.

“As April 14 was a public holiday because of Ambedkar Jayanti, the school staff had read the threatening email on April 15 and lodged a complaint and an FIR was registered,” the official said.

Prima facie, it appears that someone has done a prank by threatening to blow up the school. However, the police are investigating the matter with the help of the cyber crime squad, he said.

A bomb disposal squad of the police searched the school premises, but has not found any bomb there so far, officials said.

Read all the Latest Education News here