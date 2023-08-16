CHANGE LANGUAGE
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission Rolls Out 129 Vacancies For Sports Officers

The last date for submitting applications is October 30, 2023.

As per the official notification, the aspirants applying for the post of sports officer should be post-graduates in physical education and sports science.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has recently announced a remarkable opportunity for sports enthusiasts by unveiling 129 vacancies for the position of Sports Officer. To secure one of these coveted roles, interested applicants are invited to visit the official MPPSC website at http://www.mppsc.mp.gov.in/ for the application process. The commission’s official notification has provided crucial details that potential candidates need to know about these sports officer vacancies.

Key Dates:

The deadline for submitting applications is set for October 30, 2023. It’s noteworthy that the initial application closing date of May 27, 2023, has been extended twice, allowing more aspiring candidates ample time to apply.

Age Criteria:

Eligible candidates must be at least 21 years old and not exceed 40 years of age. Applicants from reserved categories may receive exemptions on the age limit, and comprehensive details can be found in the official notification.

Educational Qualifications:

Prospective candidates should possess a post-graduate degree with a minimum of 55% marks. Additionally, they should demonstrate leadership abilities through participation as team leaders in inter-university or inter-college competitions. Notably, candidates may also showcase their academic prowess by qualifying for the State Level Eligibility Test or State Eligibility Test, organized by the University Grants Commission.

Vacancy Breakdown:

The distribution of vacancies is as follows:

Unreserved Category: 23

Scheduled Caste: 9

Scheduled Tribe: 77

Other Backward: 15

Economically Weaker Section: 5

Total Vacancies: 129

Selection Process:

Beyond academic qualifications, candidates must excel in the physical fitness evaluation. Parameters for this round are as follows:

For Males (12-minute run):

Age up to 30: 1800 meters

Age up to 40: 1500 meters

Age up to 45: 1200 meters

Age up to 50: 800 meters

For Females (8-minute run):

Age up to 30: 1000 meters

Age up to 40: 800 meters

Age up to 45: 600 meters

Age up to 50: 400 meters

Remuneration:

Upon successfully securing the sports officer position, candidates can look forward to a monthly salary of Rs 57,000.

