Madhya Pradesh SOS Class 10, 12 June Session Exam Results Released at mpsos.nic.in

The test results for the June session have been released by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS). Candidates who took the class 10th and 12th exams can view their results on the official website at mpsos.nic.in. To view the scorecard online, they must input the roll number or OS roll number.

Exams are held twice a year by the Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS), in the months of June and December. The MPSOS exams for the June session of 2023 were conducted from June 15 to July 4. These exams were held at several authorized schools around the state of Madhya Pradesh.

MPSOS Open School Exam 2023 Result: How to Check

Candidates who took the tests can retrieve their scorecards by following the guidelines below:

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh State Open School, mpsos.nic.in.

Step 2: Scroll down to the Open School Exam June 2023, Class 10 and 12, link on the homepage.

Step 3: Choose the exam, enter your roll number/OS roll number, and submit.

Step 4: The MPSOS 2023 result for the June Session will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Next the candidate should download and print the mark sheet for future reference.

The MPSOS exam result for 2023 will include the student’s name, roll number, date of birth, parent’s name, overall grade, subject-by-subject grade breakdown, and qualifying status. MPSOS June 2023 open school exams were three hours long and scored 100 for each topic.

Reportedly, students can now submit for the reassessment process if they are dissatisfied with their MPSOS 2023 result. Candidates must, however, pay a revaluation charge for this procedure.

There are no age requirements or limits for appearing in the MPSOS 10th and 12th exams. Candidates for MPSOS 2023 admissions must, however, meet the necessary academic requirements. Students must have passed class 8 in order to sit for the high school (class 10) examination. Candidates who want to sit for the higher secondary (class 12) exams must have qualified in class 10 from a board that is recognized by the MP secondary education board.