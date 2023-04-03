Madhya Pradesh State Education Centre Cancels Maths Examination For Classes 5 and 8

The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has cancelled the Mathematics examination for classes 5 and 8. As per the schedule, the examination was to be held on April 3, 2023. The notification dated April 2, 2023, has cancelled the examination without specifying any reason for the same. Further, the examination authority will notify the forthcoming dates for classes 5th and 8th.

Madhya Pradesh board has also cancelled the Class 8 Sanskrit question paper. As tweeted by the board, they cancelled the Sanskrit examination due to ‘hampered exam confidentiality’. The night before the test, the MP Class 8 Sanskrit question paper was leaked on social media, according to local media sources. After being shared on social media, the test paper for the Madhya Pradesh board was published. Due to the problem, the MPBSE decided to cancel the test. Examinees should continue to monitor the official MPBSE handles for the updated exam date.

The board informed, “It may be noted that the examination held on 01.04.2023 will be valid as before for the candidates who have opted for any other option like general Hindi / Urdu / Marathi / Odia / Punjabi and painting for CWSN specially-abled candidates under third language." The said test is therefore cancelled in the best interests of the students. Candidates who selected Sanskrit as their third language in eighth grade will have to take this test again. Soon, instructions will be released for the upcoming test date.

Earlier, the MP Board Exam paper leak case led to the arrest of four individuals — two of whom were teachers. According to rumours, a private school in Bhopal was the source of the Board Exam question paper breach. Before the test started, the question papers allegedly were shared via WhatsApp with a select group of students. According to a Dainik Jagran report, a few teachers reportedly sent images of the question papers to students attending the coaching facility run by the school administration 15-20 minutes prior to the test via WhatsApp.

