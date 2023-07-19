Madhya Pradesh’s Patwari Exam Under Scrutiny For Alleged Scam

The Patwari (revenue department staffers) recruitment exam in Madhya Pradesh is under the scanner. Reports indicate that numerous top candidates appeared at the same examination centre, which is allegedly associated with a BJP legislator. MPPEB Patwari merit list shows 7 out of 10 top scorers were from the same Gwalior examination centre, owned by BJP MLA Sanjiv Kushwah. Congress leaders allege another Vyapam Scam. A considerable crowd of students marched to the collector’s office, presenting a memorandum with their demands. Remarkably, the demonstration also saw the participation of workers associated with NSUI and Congress, standing in solidarity with the students.

In response to the entire matter, the administration has categorically refuted the allegations, asserting that they hold no merit. If the administration is to be believed, the protest of the students is baseless.

The state’s Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has given orders to halt the ongoing recruitment process as a measure to address the situation.

The recent release of the Group 2 and Sub Group 4 Patwari exam results in Madhya Pradesh has sparked allegations of a potential scam. Interestingly, out of the 9,000 candidates who appeared for the exam, the maximum number was assigned to the NRI College. The disparity in scores between candidates from different examination centres has raised significant concerns. Notably, students from Gwalior Center achieved exceptionally high marks of 188, while others struggled to attain scores beyond 140 on the paper. This discrepancy has become a matter of significant interest and inquiry.

Social media campaigns have been launched to expose the recruitment scam. Both the Staff Selection Board and the Madhya Pradesh government have not yet issued any official statements. Congress is demanding the cancellation of the exam and the conduct of an offline exam. Congress veteran Digvijay Singh tweeted about alleged scams in every recruitment conducted by VYAPAM under BJP rule. Former Madhya Pradesh Congress President Arun Yadav released a video, alleging that many toppers of this exam are associated with a Gwalior college leader.

The situation demands a thorough investigation as students point out the existence of irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board, which have been apparent in previous examinations as well.