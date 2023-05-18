MAH BHMCT CET 2023 Results Released At cetcell.mahacet.org, How To Download

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) Cell on May 18 declared the result of the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test (BHMCT CET) 2023. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results via the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will have to enter their application number, date of birth (DoB) and security pin on the login window to download their BHMCT CET 2023 scorecards.

The MAH BHMCT CET exam was conducted by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on April 20. The exam was held in online mode for a total of 100 marks, with a duration of 90 minutes. Details mentioned on the MAH BHMCT CET 2023 result comprise - the name of the candidate, registration number, roll number, exam name, common entrance test score and other important details.

MAH BHMCT CET 2023 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Locate the ‘MAH BHMCT CET 2023’ scorecard link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link, and you will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your login credentials, including your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

Step 4: After entering the required information, the MAH BHMCT CET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take the time to review the result, and download the MAH CET scorecard.

Step 6: Take a printout of the MAH result for future records.

top videos

The Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Common Entrance Test was held for candidates who are seeking admission to the four-year full-time Graduate degree programme in Hotel Management and Catering Technology (HMCT) for the academic session 2023-24.

The registration process for the MAH BHMCT CET exam started on March 27 and ended on April 5. Students who passed their Higher Secondary School Certificate/Class 12 examination or its equivalent exam with at least 45 per cent marks in aggregate were able to apply for the entrance test.