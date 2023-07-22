MAH CET 2023 LLB 3-Year CAP Application Deadline Extended; Check Dates

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, has extended the application deadline for the MAH CET 3-year LLB centralised admission process (CAP). The revised schedule for MAH CET LLB 3-year has been released on the official website at, llb3cap23.mahacet.org. “No further extension will be given after 27/07/2023. Candidates should take note of this,” read the official notice.

As per the revised schedule, the online application process for Maharashtra state (MS) as well as outside Maharashtra state (OMS) students will conclude on July 27. The registration process for Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Person of Indian Origin (PIO), Foreign Nationals (FNS) and Children of Indian Workers in Gulf Countries (CIWGC) and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) candidates have been extended until July 31.

The e-scrutiny of uploaded certificates and filled-in registration forms will be carried out by the e-verification team till July 30. Meanwhile, the e-scrutiny process will continue till August 4 for NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS, and CIWGC candidates.

MAH CET 2023 LLB 3-Year CAP Registration: How To Apply

- Go to the official website atllb3cap23.mahacet.org.

- On the homepage, search for the LLB section or tab.

- Click on the ‘New Registration’ link and enter the required details to register.

- Then fill out the MAH 3-LLB counselling registration form. Make the required payment for the application fee and click on submit.

The MAH CET 2023 counselling is an important phase in the admission process for 3-year LLB CAP students. The completion of the e-scrutiny process on time is critical for validating the legitimacy of the supplied documents and ensuring a smooth counselling process.

More than 140 law colleges and institutions are taking part in the MAH CET counselling this year. They are offering courses such as BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BA LLB, and three-year LLB. Admission to all of these programmes will be based on merit and preference. In addition, these colleges will offer around 16,000 seats in 3-year LLB courses.

The MAH CET counselling 2023 comprises of six stages which are – Registration, Document verification, Publication of Alphabetical Merit List, Submission of grievances/objections, Publication of Final Merit List, and Allotment of seats.