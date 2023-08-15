MAH CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023 Round One Merit List Declared At llb3cap23.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test cell issued the merit list for the first round of MAH 3-year LLB counselling 2023. On the official website, llb3cap23.mahacet.org, candidates who enrolled for the Common Admission Process (CAP) round 1 can view the merit list. For applicants in the Maharashtra, non-Maharashtra, and ex-serviceman categories, the CET cell announced the merit list.

The list of candidates who weren’t taken into account for the final merit list has been revealed along with the explanations. The state merit number, CAP form number, candidate’s name, gender, date of birth, category, previous category, kind of candidacy, minority information, physically disabled status, ex-servicemen, orphan, CET marks, PG%, UG%, HSC%, SSC%, remarks, and eligibility for open are all included in the final merit list PDF.

A total of 9,662 applications were denied, including 135 that were finally incomplete, 3,763 that were incomplete, 1,865 that were without options, and 3,899 that had discrepancies in qualification-related documentation. The CET cell instructed applicants to carefully review the notices and make corrections in the second round. The candidate’s information does not match the provided documents.

In the official communique, the authority said the during the examination of the application forms, it was found that candidates have not taken ‘upload documents’ section seriously. The notice further said that candidates have posted inappropriate documents in unwanted locations and others have made a mockery of the application process. At the degree marks memo place, some candidates have supplied a layout plan. Aadhar card was uploaded even though it wasn’t requested. It is a violation of the Honorable Supreme Court’s Aadhar Card directives, the cell concluded.

On August 17, the results of the first round of seat allocation will be made declared. Candidates must report to the designated colleges between August 17 and August 22.

More than 140 law colleges and institutions are taking part in the MAH CET counselling this year. They are offering courses such as BBA LLB, BCom LLB, BA LLB, and three-year LLB. Admission to all of these programmes will be based on merit and preference. In addition, these colleges will offer around 16,000 seats in 3-year LLB courses.