MAH LLB 2023 Releases Round 1 Counselling Procedure List At llb5cap23.mahacet.org

Maharashtra’s Entrance Test Cell has released the round one counselling procedure list for five year integrated course of LLB. Students can access the list from the official website, llb5cap23.mahacet.org. The results for the MAH LLB wad declared on May 21 and now the Cell has released the first round of counselling list.

In the list, 9575 student names appeared in the round one list of MAH LLB 2023. Moreover 1,555 candidates name have been removed after discrepancies in their documents. Up until July 2, candidates can use the candidate login to resolve any issues they have with the list, revise their application, and upload the necessary papers. On July 4, the final merit list for round one will be made public.

Candidates will need to fill out the college option for rounds 1 and 2 after the merit list is published. The procedure is scheduled from July 4 through July 6. On July 7, the seat allocation list for round one will be made accessible. Between July 8 and July 12, candidates must report to the designated colleges, and on July 12, the colleges will post the list of admitted candidates to the portal.

On July 13 and July 14, respectively, the seat allocation list and the list of vacant seats for round 2 will be disclosed. From July 15 to July 18, candidates must report to colleges to apply for admission for the second round. From July 15 to July 19, the universities will post the list of accepted applicants to the website.

On July 20, a list of the round 3 seats that are still available will be released. On July 24, the alphabetical list will be released, followed on July 28 by the final merit list and August 1 by the seat allocation list. Candidates have from August 2 to August 5 to report to college.

On August 6, a list of Vacancies for the institute level round of ACAP seats will be made available. On August 9, the merit list will be made public. The deadline for applications is August 12, and the deadline for admission is August 14. After August 14, no admissions will be processed.