MAH MBA CAP Round 1 2023 Seat Allotment Window Opens Today, Second Round From Aug 5

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has recently published the MAH MBA CET final merit list for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round 1. Candidates who have received MBA seat allocations in participating colleges must log in and confirm their acceptance between August 3 and 5 through the official website — mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

Students who have been allocated seats in round 1 must complete the process by 5 pm on August 5 and the deadline to accept the offered seats is 3 pm. Reporting to the allotted college for document verification and fee payment for CAP round 1 started on August 2.

Following the previously announced schedule, MAH MBA CET CAP round 2 will commence on August 5, with the display of vacant seats for admission. The choice filling and locking option will be available from August 6 to 8, and the provisional MAH MBA merit list PDF will be uploaded on August 10. The counselling process consists of three CAP rounds involving various steps like registration, processing fee payment, slot booking, web options, and seat allotment.

MHA MBA CET CAP 2023 Allotted Seats: How to Accept

To accept the allotted seats for Maharashtra MBA CAP online, candidates should follow these steps for MBA admission:

STEP 1: Visit the official website at mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

STEP 2: On the left side, click on the option “MAH MBA 2023."

STEP 3: From the available options, choose “Final Merit Display."

STEP 4: Enter your application ID and date of birth to check your final merit status.

STEP 5: Click on the “Accept Allotted Seat" button to confirm your allocation.

STEP 6: Download the allotment result and proceed to the allotted college.

STEP 7: Complete the fee payment and document verification process as directed by the department.

MHT MBA CET 2023: Cut-off Percentiles

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has unveiled the cut-off scores for MHT CET MBA/MMS for CAP round 1. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, leads the pack with a remarkable 99.99 percentile, closely followed by Sydenham Institute of Management Studies and Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), Mumbai, at 99.97, and Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research, Mumbai, at 99.92.

The MAH CET CAP is an online counselling process conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, for MBA/MMS admissions in around 300 management institutes, including renowned ones like JBIMS, SIMSREE, K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research, and PUMBA. Candidates who have cleared the MAH CET 2023 exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to this year’s batch. To take part in MAH MBA CAP round 2023, candidates with MAH CET, CAT, CMAT, XAT, MAT, ATMA, and GMAT scores must register online on the Maharashtra state CET website within the stipulated deadline.