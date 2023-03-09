MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration Extended Till March 11, Know How to Apply

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) or MahaCET has reopened the registration window for the MBA/MMS CET 2023 Entrance Examination. Earlier, the registration process for the MBA/MMS CET 2023 Entrance Exam ended on March 4, but now it has been extended for a few more days. Candidates can apply online for the MAH MBA CET 2023 and MAH MMS CET 2023 till March 11 on the official page at cetcell.mahacet.org.

According to the date sheet, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 18 and March 19, 2023. The MBA/MMS CET 2023 Entrance Exam will be held for a total of 150 marks and the test will comprise of multiple-choice questions with five options. It is important to note that there will be no negative marking in the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 test.

This entrance exam is being held for students seeking admission to professional courses in various institutes in the state of Maharashtra for the academic year 2023-24.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official page at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Search and click on the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 application link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then register and proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Fill up the form as required, pay the application fee and submit it as asked.

Step 5: Save and download a copy of the confirmation page.

Step 6: Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Students from the General category (Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J&K Migrant) must pay application fee of Rs 1,000. While candidates from [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), SBC, OBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability (PWD) belonging to Maharashtra only, need to pay Rs 800.

Students must have passed a minimum three-year duration bachelor’s degree awarded by any of the Universities that are recognised by UGC or the Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate or its equivalent. Whereas, a minimum of 45 percent is needed for candidates from economically weaker sections and persons with disability belonging to Maharashtra State only.

