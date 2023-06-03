MAH MBA CET Result 2023 Released At mahacet.org, Know How To Check Scores

The Maharashtra MBA CET 2023 examination is released by the examination authorities. Candidates can access their results from its official website at mahacet.org. Applicants can download the MAH MBA CET result 2023 by entering their login credentials including their application number, and password on the official website.

Candidates who took the entrance examination and even qualified the written test will be eligible to register for the counselling process -Centralized Admission Process (CAP). The exam was conducted on March 25 and 26, and on May 6 across various exam centres in the state.

MAH MBA CET RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to the official page at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Search and click on the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 result link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save and download. Take a printout of the same for future reference.

The MBA/MMS CET 2023 entrance examination is held for a total of 150 marks, for a duration of 2.5 hours. The examination comprised multiple-choice questions with five options. As per the exam pattern, there is no negative marking in the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 test. This entrance exam was held for students seeking admission to professional courses in various institutes in the state of Maharashtra for the academic year 2023-24.

Students who want to apply for the professional course must have a minimum three-year duration bachelor’s degree awarded by any of the universities that are recognised by UGC or the Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent to apply for the exam. Whereas, a minimum of 45 percent is needed for candidates from economically weaker sections and persons with disability belonging to Maharashtra state only.

