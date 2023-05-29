MAH MBA CET Result 2023 Soon at mahacet.org, When and Where to Check

The Maharashtra state CET cell will release the MAH MBA CET result 2023 soon on its official website at mahacet.org. However, the date of the result has not been confirmed by the cell yet. Once results are released, students who took the exam will be able to download the MAH MBA CET result 2023 by entering their login credentials including their application number, and password on the official website.

The MAH MBA CET result 2023 is expected to be out this week. Candidates who qualify for the written test will be eligible to register for the counselling process -Centralized Admission Process (CAP). The exam was conducted on March 25 and 26, and on May 6 across various exam centres in the state.

MAH MBA CET Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official page at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Search and click on the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 result link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using required credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on screen

Step 5: Save and download. Take a printout of the same for future reference.

The MBA/MMS CET 2023 entrance exam was held for a total of 150 marks, for a duration of 2.5 hours. The test comprised multiple-choice questions with five options. There will be no negative marking in the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 test. This entrance exam was held for students seeking admission to professional courses in various institutes in the state of Maharashtra for the academic year 2023-24.

Students must have passed a minimum three-year duration bachelor’s degree awarded by any of the universities that are recognised by UGC or the Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent to apply for the exam. Whereas, a minimum of 45 percent is needed for candidates from economically weaker sections and persons with disability belonging to Maharashtra state only.