CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PSEB 10th ResultMP Board 12th ResultMP Board 10th ResultUK Board ResultGSEB SSC Result
Home » education-career » MAH MBA CET Result 2023 Soon at mahacet.org, When and Where to Check
1-MIN READ

MAH MBA CET Result 2023 Soon at mahacet.org, When and Where to Check

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 14:22 IST

Maharashtra, India

MAH MBA CET result 2023 soon on official website at mahacet.org (Representative image)

MAH MBA CET result 2023 soon on official website at mahacet.org (Representative image)

Once results are released, students who took the exam will be able to download the MAH MBA CET result 2023 by entering their login credentials including their application number, and password on the official website

The Maharashtra state CET cell will release the MAH MBA CET result 2023 soon on its official website at mahacet.org. However, the date of the result has not been confirmed by the cell yet. Once results are released, students who took the exam will be able to download the MAH MBA CET result 2023 by entering their login credentials including their application number, and password on the official website.

The MAH MBA CET result 2023 is expected to be out this week. Candidates who qualify for the written test will be eligible to register for the counselling process -Centralized Admission Process (CAP). The exam was conducted on March 25 and 26, and on May 6 across various exam centres in the state.

MAH MBA CET Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official page at cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Search and click on the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 result link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Login using required credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on screen

Step 5: Save and download. Take a printout of the same for future reference.

top videos

    The MBA/MMS CET 2023 entrance exam was held for a total of 150 marks, for a duration of 2.5 hours. The test comprised multiple-choice questions with five options. There will be no negative marking in the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 test. This entrance exam was held for students seeking admission to professional courses in various institutes in the state of Maharashtra for the academic year 2023-24.

    Students must have passed a minimum three-year duration bachelor’s degree awarded by any of the universities that are recognised by UGC or the Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate or its equivalent to apply for the exam. Whereas, a minimum of 45 percent is needed for candidates from economically weaker sections and persons with disability belonging to Maharashtra state only.

    About the Author
    Sukanya Nandy
    Sukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has been writing and reporting on education and lifestyle for over four years...Read More
    Tags:
    1. college admissions
    first published:May 29, 2023, 14:16 IST
    last updated:May 29, 2023, 14:22 IST