MAH MBA, MMS CET 2023 Postponed, Check New Dates

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has rescheduled the Masters of Business Administration Common Entrance Test (MBA CET) 2023. The MHT CET paper for the Master of Management Course has also been postponed. The MAH MBA/MMS CET will now be held on March 25 and March 26 instead of March 18-19. A notice on the same was issued by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. State Education Minister Chandrakant Patil also shared the circular on his social media handle.

“For the academic year 2023-24, the Maha-MBA/MMS CET 2023 entrance exam will be held on March 25-26 instead of March 18-19 for admission to MBA/MMS professional post-graduate degree courses through the State Common Entrance Examination Board,” a tweet by Chandrakant Patil read.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 Hall Ticket: Steps to Download

Step 1: Click on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for the MBA/MMS 2023 hall ticket that is visible on the main page.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials to access the MBA CET admit card.

Step 4: The MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 hall ticket will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download for future use.

The MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 paper will be held in English and will be conducted in online mode. The paper will have multiple choice objective-type questions, according to a circular issued by the State Common Entrance Cell. There will be no negative marking. Students will get 150 minutes to complete the entrance exam. Aspirants will be judged on their quantitative aptitude, logical/abstract reasoning and verbal ability, and reading comprehension.

The state Common Entrance Cell, Maharashtra conducts a common entrance test for various courses to fill seats at various colleges in the state.

