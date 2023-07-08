MAH MBA/ MMS Counselling 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till July 14

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended MAH MBA/MMS 2023 Counselling registration deadline till July 14, 2023. Candidates who cleared the entrance test can register themselves for the counselling process on the official website of MAHACET — mba2023.mahacet.org.in.

Earlier the last date to apply was till July 7, 2023 and the online document verification process was supposed to conclude on July 8 but the deadline has been extended till 5 pm of July 14 and 5 pm of July 15, respectively. Applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after July 15, 2023 shall be considered only for Non-CAP Seats.

MAH MBA/ MMS Counselling 2023: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official website— mba2023.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: Click on the new registration tab given on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your details such as name, email id, mobile number and more

Step 4: Once registered, login using your application id and password

Step 5: Fill the application and upload the necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit, and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

The application fees is Rs 1000 for general category candidates for Maharashtra state, Rs 800 for reserve category candidates including SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS and PwD and Rs 5000 for NRI, OCI, PIO, FN candidates. The fees is non-refundable and have to be paid only through online mode.

Candidates who have registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are not required to pay any fees for registration for admission. However other candidates who have obtained a score that is valid for admission in the academic year 2023-23 in CAT, CMAT, XAT, ATMA, MAT, and GMAT and have not registered for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2023 are required to pay fees as given below only by credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ UPI, etc. through the online mode.

Candidates who qualified for the MAH CET entrance test can register to participate in the Centralized Admission Process (CAP). CAP will be conducted in multiple rounds, and the provisional merit of candidates will be released on the CAP website