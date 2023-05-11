CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha CM Shinde Completes Diploma in Journalism from Open University
Maha CM Shinde Completes Diploma in Journalism from Open University

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 16:56 IST

Nashik, India

Shinde completed the diploma course with distinction by scoring 77.25 per cent marks in August 2021 (File photo: PTI)

Earlier, Shinde had earned the Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction from YCMOU. He has also completed a certificate course in human rights from the varsity, it said

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has earned a certificate for a diploma course in journalism and mass communication from the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), the varsity said in a release.

Shinde completed the diploma course with distinction by scoring 77.25 per cent marks in August 2021, it said.

The Nashik-headquartered university’s Vice Chancellor Dr Prashantkumar Patil presented the certificate of the course to Shinde in a function at his official residence ’Varsha’ in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, the release said.

    Vice Chancellor Patil said, “The success of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has added to YCMOU’s fame which has completed the dream of education of many students in Maharashtra. I feel special joy as the vice chancellor while giving him the certificate.”

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    first published:May 11, 2023, 16:56 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 16:56 IST