Maha Govt Issues Order for Schools to Screen Movie on Swachh Bharat Mission
1-MIN READ

Maha Govt Issues Order for Schools to Screen Movie on Swachh Bharat Mission

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 11:00 IST

Mumbai, India

A post-movie screening report also needs to be submitted to the education minister (Representational image)

A post-movie screening report also needs to be submitted to the education minister (Representational image)

As per the GR, schools have been granted permission to screen the film ”Let’s Change” in Marathi in the academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25

In an attempt to sensitise children about cleanliness, the Maharashtra government has asked schools to screen ”Let’s Change”, a movie based on the Centre’s Swachh Bharat Mission, an official said on Tuesday.

The Maharashtra school education and sports department issued a government resolution (GR) in this regard on Tuesday.

As per the GR, schools have been granted permission to screen the film ”Let’s Change” in Marathi in the academic years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The movie is based on the Union government’s Swachh Bharat Mission and hence, students should be encouraged to watch it, it stated.

A post-movie screening report also needs to be submitted to the education minister, it said.

No student can be asked to pay more than Rs 20 for watching the film, which has to be screened without disturbing the teaching schedule, the GR stated.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Damini Solanki
