Home » education-career » Maha: Tribal Children March to Palghar ZP Over Lack of Teachers in Schools
1-MIN READ

Maha: Tribal Children March to Palghar ZP Over Lack of Teachers in Schools

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 09:57 IST

Palghar, India

Of 7,250 total sanctioned posts of teachers, 2,132 remain vacant (Representational/News18)

The tribal rights body that organised the march claimed that there were more than 400 schools in the district, where there were either no teachers or just one educator

Hundreds of tribal children marched to the zilla parishad office in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday to draw the administration’s attention to the urgent need for teachers in zilla parishad schools.

Of 7,250 total sanctioned posts of teachers, 2,132 remain vacant, it said.

Twenty-eight schools did not have any teachers, while 335 schools were functioning with a single teacher, the organisation claimed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
