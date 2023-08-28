Maharashtra Supplementary Results For Classes 10, 12 To Be Out Today At 1 PM

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the class 10, 12 supplementary results today. Maharashtra students who appeared for supplementary exams can check their results at 1 PM on the official website. Other than official website, Maharashtra class 10, 12 supplementary students can check these websites, in case of traffic:-

-mahahsscboard.in

-msbshse.co.in

-mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2023: How To Check Online

Step 1: Go to the official Maharashtra board website.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the exam result 2023 link.

Step 3: You will be taken to a new page where you will be required to input credentials such as your roll number and date of birth in order to view the results.

Step 4: Fill out the needed information in the designated field before submitting your request.

Step 5: Your Maharashtra supplementary results for classes 10, 12 marksheet will appear on the screen of your device.

Step 6: Download or print the Maharashtra board class 10, 12 supplementary exam result 2023 for future use or reference.

To pass the Class 10, 12 Maharashtra supplementary exam, students must get a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject as well as an overall average. Those who do not achieve the required minimum score will be required to sit for the supplementary exam. Students who fail the tests on the second try will not be allowed to advance to the next class.

Maharashtra Class 10, 12 Supplementary Result 2023: How To Check Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Launch the DigiLocker application or go to the website.

Step 2: Create a new registration or log in to your existing account.

Step 3: Access your account.

Step 4: Under the education tab, select Maharashtra class 10, 12 supplementary result 2023.

Step 6: Submit your Aadhaar card information to obtain your Maharashtra Board class 10, 12 supplementary 2023 result.

Students from Maharashtra board and appeared for supplementary exams can also check results through sms.

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type MH (Exam Name) (Roll number)

Step 3: Send it to 57766

Step 4: You will receive your result via an SMS

Students who are dissatisfied with the supplementary results and believe that their evaluation was incorrect can request a re-evaluation. Once the Maharashtra supplementary results is released, students can apply for re-evaluation through online mode only.